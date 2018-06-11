Snow Hill Rotary Club Members Visit Snow Hill Middle School

by
Snow Hill Rotary Club Members Visit Snow Hill Middle School

Members of the Snow Hill Rotary Club recently visited the Snow Hill Middle School in order to observe the use of the chrome books that had been purchased through a grant awarded to the club by the district. There were 12 chrome books purchased for students at Snow Hill Middle School. Students demonstrated for Rotarians Marty Pusey, Janet Simpson and TJ Myers how they use the various programs in order to participate in self-directed learning.