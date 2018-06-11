OC ‘Simply Cannot Handle’ Seven Inches Of Rain In Three Hours, City Engineer Explains OCEAN CITY — It appears the dramatic flooding in the resort’s north end Saturday had more to do with epic rainfall amounts, limited elevation and natural topography than any flaw in the drainage system. By most estimates, more than seven inches of rain fell over the resort area last Saturday afternoon, causing wheels-deep flooding through… Read more »

Tensions Run High Over Berlin Fire Company Report BERLIN – A presentation of the recently completed fire company funding study resulted in a tense debate between town officials and Berlin Fire Company supporters this week. On Tuesday, Robert Finn of Matrix Consulting Group presented the findings of the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Funding Study conducted by the firm. While Berlin Fire Company…

OC Smoking Ordinance Enhanced; Enforcement, Butt Receptacles Questioned OCEAN CITY — Resort officials have approved an amendment to the town's smoking ban ordinance, but not before a discussion about the need for more enforcement and possibly more receptacles for cigarette butts. Throughout the spring, it came to light Ocean City's existing smoking ordinance had some gaps in it with regards to smoking marijuana…