Wor-Wic Community College recently held a reception for employees who retired after many years of dedicated service to the college. Dr. Ray Hoy, left, president of Wor-Wic, is shown with this year’s retirees, from left, next to Hoy, Teresa M. Disharoon, director of business and industry training for the continuing education and workforce development (CEWD) division, 17 years; Sharon Hutcherson, administrative associate in CEWD, 13 years; and Janice Kolbeck, executive associate for administrative services, 15 years. Not pictured are Ellen C. Wallace, financial aid grant coordinator, 26 years; Deborah Clark, accounts receivable specialist, 18 years; and Donna Moore, development specialist, who was with Wor-Wic for 10 years.