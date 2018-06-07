ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Cheer up, Lamb. Your emotional impasse will lift once you allow your highly tuned sense of justice to guide you on what to do about an associate’s questionable behavior.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): News about a project you hoped to work on might need more clarification. Take nothing just on faith. Draw up a list of questions, and insist on each being fully answered.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Giving your time to help others is fine. But don’t lose sight of your own needs. Make plans for an energy-restoring getaway with that very special person in your life.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Congratulate yourself on getting that difficult job done to everyone’s satisfaction. This could be the first of many such challenges you might be offered down the line.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): With your enthusiasm soaring again, you feel ready to tackle a tough new assignment. Good for you! And remember: Don’t be too proud to accept help when it’s offered.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Cupid rules the week for single Virgos eager to make a romantic connection. Meanwhile, Virgo couples experience renewed commitment in their relationships.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Home and work issues vie for your attention through early next week. Rely on your Libran sense of balance to keep you from being overwhelmed by either side.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Creative projects might have to go on standby as you tackle other matters making demands on your time and energy. Things should ease by the middle of next week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your energies are high, and so are your aspirations. But be careful not to let work dominate the week. It’s also important to spend time with family and friends.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): It’s a good time to set aside your pride and stop nursing those hurt feelings. Instead, consider restoring relationships you want to have back in your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You might be miffed at not being shown more appreciation for your hard work. But don’t brood over it. Recognition comes in its own time and in its own way.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): With your inner creative juices starting to boil and bubble, this is a good time to launch a new arts-related project, or go back and restart the one you had set aside.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a way of seeing the best in people, which helps encourage them to live up to your perceptions.(c) 2018 King Features Synd., Inc.