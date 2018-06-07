Betty “Carol” Harvey Booth

OCEAN PINES — Betty “Carol” Harvey Booth, age 81, of Ocean Pines died at the home of her son Harvey Thomas Booth and Stacy Fisher on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Carol was born on Nov. 7, 1936 in Lynchburg, Va. and was adopted by Hunter Grey and Sally Moore Harvey of Charlotte Court House, Va. Carol attended Greens College in Charlotte, N.C.

She worked at Boardwalk One condominium for 14 years and Atlantic General Hospital/10th Street Medical Center for 20 years until her retirement in 2014.

In addition to her son Harvey, she is survived by her two other sons, David Warren Booth and Michael James Booth; a daughter-in-law, Cora Hastings Booth; nine grandchildren; Michele Leigh Booth, Jason Michael Booth, (Danielle), Talor Alexandra Nichols, (Travis), Matthew James Booth, Thomas Hunt Booth, Jennifer Lynn Booth, Dillon McKenzey Booth, Angela Sterner Mizak and Lacey Sterner; two step-grandchildren, Henry Wise and Phillip Wise; and five great-grandchildren; Joey, Charleigh, Briella, Jack and Braxton.

Carol was a dedicated member of the Ocean City Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 11, 2018 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 212 West Street, Berlin, Md. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m., with service following at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ocean City Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 776 Ocean Parkway, Berlin, MD 21811.

