BERLIN- Coming off a highly successful 2018 campaign, Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team placed several players on the Bayside South All-Conference teams when the awards were announced this week.

The Seahawks went 9-5 on the season and advanced to the second round of the state regional playoffs this spring. When the Bayside South All-Conference awards were announced this week, the lists had a decidedly Decatur flavor. Bennett won the Bayside South and garnered some of the top individual conference awards.

Bennett’s Luke Nestor was named conference Offensive Player of the Year, while Bennett Coach Milt Rodriguez was named Coach of the Year. Parkside’s Phil Gianelle was named conference Defensive Player of the Year.

For Decatur, four players were named to the Bayside South All-Conference First Team. Named to the first team were attackman Charlie Coates, midfielder Collin Eichelberger and defensemen Hayden Zaiser and Alexander Johnston. Named to the Bayside South All-Conference Second Team from Decatur were attackman Parker Wheeler, midfielder Kevin Beck, face-off specialist Collin Eitel and defenseman Quinn Ebaugh.

Decatur also placed four players on the Bayside South All-Conference Honorable Mention team including attackman Chase Porter, midfielder Eric Gwinn, defenseman Andrew Ball and goalkeeper Tony Scafone.