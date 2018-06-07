BERLIN- Several Decatur girls’ varsity lacrosse players were honored this week when the Bayside South All-Conference awards were announced including a Defensive Player of the Year award for Chloe Sass.

The Decatur girls had an up and down season, but the Seahawks placed several players on the Bayside South All-Conference lists. Named to the Bayside South All-Conference First Team were Sass, goalkeeper Isy Kristick, defenseman Abby Yesko, midfielder Lily Belle Baker and midfielder Sarah Engle.

Named to the Bayside South All-Conference Second Team were Kennedy Duke, attackman Alyssa Romano and attackman Logan Townsend. Named to the conference Honorable Mention team were defensemen Halle Friedman, attackman Caroline Engle and attackman Maggie Bunting. Parkside’s Leah Vilov was named Bayside South Offensive Player of the Year.