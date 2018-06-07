OCEAN PINES — On Sunday, June 10, at 3 p.m.., the Pine Tones Chorus will present the Spring Concert at the Community Church of Ocean Pines. Tickets are $10 each, payable at the door.

The concert celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Ocean Pines and features music from the 1968 era when the Ocean Pines community was founded. Songs from the Beatles, like “Let It Be,” and Simon & Garfunkel, such as “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” were smash hits of those days and still have wide appeal. Other award-winning selections of that year include “Up Up and Away” by the Johnny Mann Singers and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” by Frankie Valli. Fans of stage and screen will recall “Consider Yourself” from the show Oliver. The lively novelty song “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” will include some stagecraft touches.

“The concert offers an enjoyable trip down memory lane,” Chorus President Dave Holloway said. “With so many of my traditional favorite songs, it’s difficult to name the very best one, but if I must choose it would be “Michelle,” as sung by the men of the chorus.”

June Todd is the chorus director and Jenny Anderson is the group’s pianist. Featured musicians will include Tom Baione on string bass, Becca Doughty on drums and Bob Palladino playing jazz piano. This instrumental trio will begin playing about 10 minutes before the concert.

The Pine Tones Chorus includes 50 singers from Ocean Pines, Ocean City, and nearby areas. The Chorus has been entertaining local audiences in the Ocean Pines and Ocean City areas for more than 30 years.