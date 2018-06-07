OC Elementary Fourth Graders Create Postcards For Sending Smiles Program

Students BStudents CVisiting artists Joanne Guilfoil and Linda Ettinger work with Ocean City Elementary School fourth grade students to create postcards for the Sending Smiles program. Sending Smiles sends postcards with cheerful messages and pictures to children in the hospital. OCES students made postcards with images of life on Delmarva. Pictured are fourth graders Jake Campbell and Lilia Aldana Almaguer