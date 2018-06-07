Maryland Attorney General Brain Frosh And U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen Present A Consumer Protection Forum At MAC, Inc.

by
Maryland Attorney General Brain Frosh And U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen Present A Consumer Protection Forum At MAC, Inc.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen recently presented a Consumer Protection Forum at MAC, Inc., the Area Agency on Aging. The program featured information on consumer issues, followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience. Pictured, from left are, Frosh, MAC Executive Director Pattie Tingle and Van Hollen.