The latest completed utility box has been painted in downtown Ocean City by artists of the Art League of Ocean City (ALOC). This project, sponsored by The Dough Roller Restaurants, is located at S. 1st Street and S. Baltimore Avenue and displays a whimsical underwater theme. PPG Paints of 8th Street in Ocean City donated materials.  Delmarva Power provided approval to the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC) to use this utility box as part of its OCDC Public Art Program. Pictured, from left, are Debbi Dean-Colley, Geri Gaskill and Kathy Bohs of the ALOC and Bill Gibbs and Kevin Gibbs of the Dough Roller.