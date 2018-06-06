OCEAN CITY — The body of a Montgomery County man reported missing last Saturday was recovered in the bay two days later, marking the third fatality in the resort in the young season.

Last Sunday night, the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) reported it was searching for Cesar Alcides Martinez-Saravia, 23. Martinez-Saravia had last been seen by his friends in the area of 49th Street around 7 p.m.

OCPD officers immediately initiated a search for Martinez-Saravia with the help of Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP). Through investigation and video surveillance, Martinez-Salavia’s last known location was determined to be in the area of 62nd Street. OCPD detectives were led to the location of his body on Monday afternoon. Martinez-Saravia was located in a bayside canal at 67th Street and was removed from the water by the Ocean City Fire Department Dive Team.

Martinez-Saravia’s body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Maryland for an autopsy where the cause and manner of death will be determined. There were no obvious signs of trauma and no foul play is suspected, although the investigation is ongoing. Martinez-Salavia was a student at Towson University where he studied advertising, according to social media.

This week’s fatality marks the third of the young season in the resort. On May 13, OCPD and Ocean City EMS responded to the area of 53rd Street for a reported unconscious individual. The victim, later identified as a 23-year-old female originally from Easton who lived in Towson, had fallen from an elevated position. Ironically, the balcony fall victim was also a Towson University student, as was Martinez-Salavia.

On May 26, the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, a New-York man lost his life when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Coastal Highway at 77th Street. Around 12:30 p.m., OCPD officers and EMS responded to a reported serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. The investigation revealed the motorcycle, operated by a 43-year-old Staten Island, N.Y. man had collided with an SUV and was pronounced deceased shortly after the arrival of police and emergency services.