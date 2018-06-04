BERLIN – The town’s board of zoning appeals is set to consider a request that would pave the way for a recovery house on Old Ocean City Boulevard in Berlin.

On Wednesday, the Berlin Board of Zoning appeals is set to consider a conditional use request from Hope4Recovery Inc. for the property at 10226 Old Ocean City Blvd., located across the street from Atlantic General Hospital.

“Hope4Recovery Inc. seeks to operate a group home as a ‘recovery residence’ providing housing to individuals with substance-related or addictive disorders within the B-1 Town Center District,” the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting reads.

Initially, Hope4Recovery volunteers planned to purchase a William Street home and turn it into a sober living facility. Concerns from the public, however, prompted the group to abandon that plan.

“We decided as a group that what’s more important is hearing the community’s concerns while also worrying about the safety and security and the recovery of the men that would be in that house,” said Tish Ottey, Hope4Recovery’s executive director, at the time. “We want them to be a part of the community, and we want them to be accepted because that’s what works.”

Connections of Hope4Recovery opened the Douglas K. Hamilton House for Recovery in Salisbury last year. Since then, they’ve been working to establish a similar facility in Worcester County.

The Berlin Board of Zoning Appeals is set to meet Wednesday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Berlin Town Hall.