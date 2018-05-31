Saturdays June-September, Tuesdays July-August: Low-Impact Exercise

8-9 a.m. Increase balance, flexibility and reduce stress. Free (park entrance fees in effect), donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. All levels welcome. Bring beach towel. Meet at North Beach parking lot shade pavilion, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin. Suitable for children ages 8 and up, must be accompanied by parent or guardian. 443-614-3547.

June 1: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library, Cathell Road. For information or to join, call 410-641-7667.

June 1-June 17: Change For Life Baby Bottle Campaign

Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center annual program provides funds to help women with unplanned pregnancies. Churches, businesses or service organizations, anyone invited to take part by filling baby bottles with change or checks. To arrange bottle pick-up, call 410-546-5433 and drop-off from the center at 1300 S. Division St., Salisbury.

June 1, 8, 15: Bingo Knights Of Columbus #9053

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

June 2: Hunter’s Ride

Registration for bikes: 9 a.m.; kick stands up: 11 a.m.; buffet lunch: 1-3 p.m. Greene Turtle West, Route 611, West Ocean City. Opportunity to celebrate the life of Hunter, who passed away at 19 years old. Motorcycles and cars are welcome. Rain or shine. Tickets: $25 per person, includes AUCE buffet lunch. T-shirts available, 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Proceeds will go to help various charities. 443-614-3846.

June 2: Wicomico Recreation Annual Youth Fishing Derby

Registration opens at 8 a.m., fishing from 9-11 a.m. Salisbury City Park pond. Food and drinks will be provided for youth participants after that. Trophies will be a-warded in different categories. The derby is for boys and girls ages 15 and younger. Participants should bring their own bait and rods. The Department of Natural Resources will add about 500 blue gills to the pond’s catfish, large mouth bass, perch and carp. www.WicomicoRecandParks.-org, 410-548-4900, Ext. 108, or aswiger@wicomicocounty.org.

June 2: Focus On Prayer For Women Part 4

9 a.m.-noon. Holy Trinity Cathedral, 11021 Worcester Hwy. (MD 575 and 90), Berlin. Theme: Encouraging Intercessors as Watchwomen on the Wall to deepen prayer life and expand prayer in the area. Book table, crafts, shofar, dance, complimentary refreshments. Lunch following at DeNovo’s Restaurant (RSVP required). No registration. 443-235-5675 or sara@explorercharts.com.

June 2: Church Rummage Sale

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Ocean City Presbyterian Church, 1301 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City.

June 2: Strawberry Festival

11 a.m.-5 p.m. St. Paul’s By-The-Sea, Ocean City. Proceeds will help to repay construction costs incurred in building the new Fellowship Commons building that replaced the church rectory lost in the 2013 fire. Prepared cakes, jellies and other desserts available for purchase, along with Powellville fried oysters, hot dogs, ice cream, drinks, craft items. Basket raffles will include gift certificates for hotel stays, restaurants, entertainment. Docents will be present to lead tours of the church and the new commons. 410-289-3453.

June 2: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

June 4: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

June 5-Sept. 24 Every Tuesday: Ocean Pines Plant Clinic-Ask A Master Gardener

1-4 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Ocean Pines. Offered by University of Maryland Cooperative Extension Service. Free. Bring bagged samples and bug or other plant problems. 410-641-5570 or plantladyop@aol.com.

June 6: Delmarva Hand Dance Club Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.m,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com; http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

June 8: Dancing Under The Stars

7-11 p.m. 10223 Trappe Rd., Berlin. Featuring the jazz and blues of Suzette Prinkett and DJ. Tickets: $25. Light fare offered. Benefits Germantown School Community Heritage Center. 410-641-0638.

June 10, June 24: All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Breakfast

8:30-11 a.m. Knights of Columbus #9053. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. $10 for adults; $6 for children. Two styles of eggs, sausage, bacon, fried potatoes, creamed chipped beef, toast, pancakes, french toast, coffee and juice. 410-524-7994.

June 11: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot on the Saturday following each meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

June 16: Pig Roast

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Abate of Sussex County, 34291 West Line Rd., Selbyville, Del. $15/adults; $7/children 12 and under; $13/Abate members with a valid card. DJ/music, door prizes every hours, primitive camping available. Portion of proceeds go to the Bike Pac of Delaware. 302-732-3429 or 410-251-8699.

June 18: Democratic Women’s Club Of Worcester County

Noon-2 p.m. Luncheon and silent auction. Dunes Manor Hotel, Ocean City. Reservations required. 410-973-1021.

June 23: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Buffet

3-6 p.m. Sound United Methodist Church, Route 54, Williamsville, Del. Adults: $15; children: $8. Bake sale. Carry-out available.

June 28, July 27, Aug. 26, Sept. 24: Full Moon Yoga

Experience Assateague’s peaceful surroundings, clear your mind and exercise your body. Free (park entrance fees in effect), donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. All levels welcome. Bring beach towel, insect repellent recommended. Meet at North Beach parking lot shade pavilion, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin. June 28, July 27: 8 p.m.; Aug. 26, Sept. 24: 7 p.m. 443-614-3547.

July 6: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library, Cathell Road. For information or to join, call 410-641-7667.

July 12: Star Charities Country Western Night

5 p.m. Ocean Downs Casino, 10218 Racetrack Rd., Berlin. $26 per person. All-you-can-eat buffet, door prizes, programs, entertainment. All-volunteer organization annual event to support wounded soldiers. Tickets: 410-641-7667.