Things I Like – June 1, 2018

Living at the beach and not working Memorial Day weekend

Steam coming off a pile of crabs

Chilled asparagus

Close playoff games

Handwritten notes from my kids

A drastic temperature change after a storm

Crushed ice with a fountain drink

A/C on a humid day

Being able to bike to work

Smell of a towel after a beach day

Lightning bugs across a field

