With messages of pride, achievement, respect and responsibility, characteristics of “The Decatur Way,” a small group of dedicated Stephen Decatur High School students volunteered their time to mentor and befriend Buckingham Elementary first graders during the spring session of the After School Academy. The SDHS students were nominated by their teachers through the Connections program to participate as mentors. In a small ceremony, the students were personally thanked by Buckingham Elementary counselor Deshon Purnell and given commendations. Pictured are Assistant Principal Leland Green, Connections Advisor Laurie Chetelat, TyQuan Briddell, JaVaughn Marshall, Josh Steele, Daletez Smith, Cameron Smith, London Drummond, Jacob Thompson, Tylor Hall, Kameron Lewis, Reggie Midley and Purnell.