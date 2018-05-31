BERLIN — The largest residential community of Worcester County will celebrate its rich history with food, fun and carnival games during the 50th Anniversary Community Day at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 2 at the Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean Pines.

“It’s going to be a fun-filled day for the entire family,” said Debbie Bennington, event organizer of the Community Day.

Fun activities will include paintball, balloon darts, ping ball toss, cornhole, spike ball, KanJam, soft ball toss, Nerf guns, spin art, balloon rockets, duck pond, dunking booth, little and big bounce houses, photo booth, face painting, plinko board fun and much more.

The association will sell shirts that bear the 50th anniversary logo, which was created by logo contest winner Lisa Perez, at the event.

Music by DJ Extreme Paradise Promotions will set the stage for a fun atmosphere. The Pine Tones will perform at 2 p.m. Pony rides by Saddle Up Stables will also be available for children to enjoy.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from numerous vendorse, including the Tiki Hut Snow Cone truck, Eastern Shore Kettle Korn, DeNovo’s, the Good Humor truck, Johnsons Bar B Q & Crab Cakes and Kiwanis Club of Ocean Pines/Ocean City.

Activities and games are also being provided by the Veterans Memorial Foundation, Ocean Pines Fire Department, Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, Pine’eer Craft Club, Boy Scouts, Ocean City Beach Patrol, Shape-Ups, Copy Central, Ocean Pines Anglers Club, Democratic Women’s Club, Ocean Pines Garden Club, Coastal Power Washing, OC Paint Ball, Berlin Intermediate School, Ocean Pines Ladies Golf Association and many more.

The Community Day is sponsored by Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Mediacom, The Power of 2 Team & Maryland Title, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Avery Hall Insurance and East Coast Construction.

Residents, nonresidents and local dignitaries are invited to celebrate Ocean Pines’ history at the 50th Anniversary Community Day event, local at 11144 Cathell Road in Ocean Pines.