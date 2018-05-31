BERLIN — Ocean Pines Police will be closing a corridor of Ocean Parkway on Saturday, June 2 from 9:45-11 a.m. for the 50th Anniversary Parade.

Drivers heading northbound along the parkway from Mumford’s Landing Road to White Horse Park should expect a temporary lane closure and parking restrictions.

“Police are re-routing traffic patterns to minimize residential inconvenience,” said Ocean Pines Police Chief Dave Massey. “Residents living on the north side of the parkway in the parade route will not be able to utilize parkway access while the parade is in progress.”

People attending the commemorative parade, which runs from 10-11 a.m., are encouraged to arrive early.

The southbound lane of the parkway will remain open for traffic flow, but police are requesting that all unnecessary travel be deferred during the parade, if possible.

St. Martins Lane will also remain open. Officers will allow traffic into the Ocean Pines Community Center and Farmers & Artisans Market, located at 235 Ocean Parkway.

“Thank you for your cooperation during this special celebration of our community’s 50th anniversary,” said Massey.

Registered parade entries have been provided with final instructions regarding the staging area. Those times and staging plans remain in effect.

The parade, which is sponsored by Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Mediacom, The Power of 2 Team & Maryland Title, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Avery Hall Insurance and East Coast Construction, is free to onlookers and open to the public.

The judges’ viewing area will be located along Ocean Parkway at White Horse Park, 239 Ocean Parkway. Three Judges’ Choice awards will be presented at a later date.

For more information on anniversary events or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Denise Sawyer, director of marketing and public relations for the Ocean Pines Association, at 410-641-7717 ext. 3006 or dsawyer@oceanpines.org.