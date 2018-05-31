OC Museum Society Members Bid Farewell To OC Coast Guard Station Master Chief Timaree Sparks

Members of the OC Museum Society bid farewell and good wishes to OC Coast Guard Station Master Chief Timaree Sparks with lunch at BJ’s on the Water. During her Ocean City tour, Sparks has worked closely with the museum recognizing the unique opportunities it offers Ocean City.  Pictured, back from left, are Gordon Katz, Sandy Hurley, Lou Parsons, Nancy Howard, Bunk Mann, JD Quillin and John Lynch; and seated, Melanie Merriweather, Shirley Moran, Tom Perry, Sparks, Amanda Cropper and Mabel Rogers.