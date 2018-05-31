Union Contends Shift Change To Blame For Schedule Woes; City Maintains ‘Not The Full Story’ OCEAN CITY — It’s clear the Ocean City Fire Department is facing scheduling challenges, but resort officials and the firefighter-paramedic union certainly differ on the reasons for the vast number of unfilled shifts. A couple of internal emails circulated throughout the Ocean City Fire Department over the last several weeks illustrates numerous shifts listed as… Read more »

Berlin Bike Path Effort Moves Forward BERLIN – Plans for a bike path along the railroad tracks through Berlin continue to move forward. On Monday, the Berlin Town Council voted unanimously to seek a grant to aid in construction costs for the first phase of a bike trail that would run beside the railroad track through town. As designed, the 1.8-mile… Read more »

60-Foot Barge Added To Offshore Reef Site OCEAN CITY — The ever-growing artificial reef system off the coast of Ocean City got its newest addition last Friday when a 60-foot barge was sunk on an established reef site about 10 miles offshore. The Ocean City Reef Foundation (OCRF), with the help of support vessels, towed the 60-foot barge offshore to the Bass… Read more »