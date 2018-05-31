BERLIN – A member of the consulting firm that produced the Berlin Fire Company funding study will present the report’s findings to the public at a special meeting next week.

On June 5 at 6:30 p.m., a representative of Matrix Consulting Group will present the fire and emergency medical services funding report at town hall.

“The idea here is we’re just trying to find every way we can to share the information,” Mayor Gee Williams said. “This is a public process.”

In April, the town released the 88-page document, which provides numerous recommendations for the fire company in regard to operations, finances and organizational structure, among other things. The “overarching” issues identified in the report related to funding and the lack of a formal agreement between the town and the fire company.

Williams said this week he was hopeful that the June 5 presentation would “boil down” the extensive report so that interested citizens would be able to understand it.

“Regardless of whether we have five people or 50 people we think it’s a good thing to do,” he said, adding that while the report has been posted on the town’s website, it might be more understandable to citizens with a presentation.

Since the report was released in April, the council has met in closed session to discuss it. Williams said officials have been working on developing a contract for services with the Berlin Fire Company.