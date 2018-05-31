The ESA Delmarva District last weekend held their first surf contest of the summer-long series at 30th Street. Pictured above, the winners in several categories show off their hardware. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) Delmarva District held its first contest of its 2018 summer-long tournament series last weekend on the beach at 30th Street.

The Delmarva ESA Summer Surf Series’ first event of the season was held last Saturday with two- to three-foot surf improved somewhat by the sandbar at 30th Street. Delmarva ESA holds five amateur surf contests each summer at different locations throughout the resort area. Participants in various age, gender and surfing style divisions will compete for points all summer in order to qualify for the Mid-Atlantic Surfing Championships and ultimately the East Coast Championships.

“The surf and the weather cooperated with us to make our event a great way to kick off the season,” said ESA Delmarva District Co-Director Laura Deeley-Bren. “Competitors, their supporters, spectators and volunteers all came out to give the event a great vibe. We are super grateful for such a generous surfing community.”

In the boys’ under-12 division, Gavin Bren took first place, followed by Kade Sommers in second, Nate Winklbauer in third, Seamus Orth in fourth in Lucas Kohut in fifth. In the boys’ under-14 division, Kade Sommers took first, Kai Sommers was second, Trey Winklbauer was third, Gavin Bren was fourth, Kole Kohut was fifth and Lucas Kohut was sixth.

In the boys’ under-16 division, Austin Bren finished in first, Kai Sommers was second, Trey Winklbauer was third, Kole Kohut was fourth and Vance Jenkins was fifth. In the junior men under-18 division, Robbie Pinzhoffer was first and Austin Bren finished second.

In the girl’s under-16 division, Morgan Johnson finished first, Lily Preziosi finished second and Miah Schwind was third. In the junior women under-18 division, Lily Preziosi was first, Calli Kaufman was second, Meara Johnson was third, Elsa Quillin was fourth, Isabella Preziosi was fifth and Miah Schwind was sixth. Cat Volmer was first in the ladies’ division, while Kathy Horst was second.

In the masters’ division, Anthony Schaeffer was first, Brian Winklbauer was second and Christopher Kennedy was third. In the senior men’s division, Drew Rathgeber was first, Jack Thomas was second and Craig Garfield was third. David Quillin took first place in the legends’ division.

In the Menehune longboard under-14 division, Seamus Orth took first place. In the junior women’s longboard under-18 division, Isabella Preziosi was first, Elsa Quillin was second, Cassidy Roark was third and Miah Schwind was fourth. Robby Pinzhoffer took first place in the junior longboard under-18 division, while Austin Bren finished second.

In the ladies’ longboard division, Elizabeth Deeley finished first, followed by Cat Volmer and Kathy Horst. In the masters’ longboard division, Drew Rathgeber was first, Craig Garfield was second, Dwayne Dunlap was third and Kevin Chandler was fourth. David Quillin took first in the legends longboard division.

In the open bodyboard division, Kai Sommers was first, Dwayne Dunlap was second, Seamus Orth was third, Vance Jenkins was fourth, Kevin Chandler was fifth and Anthony Schaeffer was sixth. In the open SUP division, Elizabeth Deeley took first and John Mikulski was second. In the open shortboard division, Robby Pinzhoffer was first, Austin Bren was second, Kai Sommers was third, Anthony Schaeffer was fourth, Kade Sommers was fifth and Brian Winklbauer was sixth.

The 2018 Summers Surf Series is sponsored by K-Coast Surf Shop, Assateague Island Surf Shop, Chauncey’s Surf Shop, Malibu’s Surf Shop, East of Maui, Quiet Storm Surf Shop, Walk On Water Paddleboard Shop, Ocean Atlantic Surf Shop, Endless Summer Surf Shop, Burley Oak Brewing Co., Pablo’s Bowls, Ocean City Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation and Deeley Insurance Group.