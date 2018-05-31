One Charged In Motel Assault

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on assault and other charges last weekend after allegedly snatching another man’s cell phone and punching him in the head.

Around 3 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported fight at a motel on 27th Street. Upon arrival, OCPD officers met with a male victim who was bleeding from his lip, along with swelling around his mouth and cheek and bleeding from lacerations on his chest, stomach and elbow.

The victim told police he was walking to his motel room when he was assaulted. He told police he believed whoever had assaulted him had taken his cell phone, debit card and reward card. The witness could not provide any description of the suspect and was unable to recollect where he was assaulted. However, he told police he believed the suspect was staying in either unit 33 or unit 34.

OCPD officers located the victim’s phone, debit card and rewards card near a stairwell heading toward his room. The phone’s screen was cracked and it was inoperable. OCPD officers met with hotel management and reviewed security footage. The officer observed a suspect, later identified as Bennett Steinle, walk up to the victim on the second-floor stairwell, take the victim’s phone from him and willfully throw it onto the concrete, ultimately destroying the phone.

According to police reports, the video surveillance showed the victim attempt to retrieve his phone, but he was struck in the back of the head by Steinle with a closed fist, causing him to fall to the concrete ground. OCPD officers asked motel management for driver’s license information on the tenants in rooms 33 and 34.

Officers were then able to identify Steinle as the suspect in the surveillance video. OCPD officers located Steinle inside room 33 and asked him to come outside. Steinle was reportedly uncooperative and told police he didn’t know why they were questioning him about the incident. Based on the evidence and video surveillance, Steinle was arrested and charged with assault and malicious destruction of property.

x

Cash Swiped On Boardwalk

OCEAN CITY — A Severna Park man was arrested on theft charges last weekend after allegedly snatching a $100 bill from another man on the Boardwalk before fleeing the scene and ultimately being tracked down by the victim and his friend.

Just after midnight last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to the area of Caroline Street for a reported theft that had occurred. OCPD officers arrived on scene and found Robert Moore, 19, being held down by other individuals in a parking garage.

When questioned, Moore said he had been walking on the Boardwalk when he saw another man holding up money and offering $100 to anyone who would punch his friend in the face. Moore said the man gave the money to his friend, who, in turn gave it to Moore. Moore told police the man asked for the money back and began yelling and chasing after him. Moore said he had given the money back, but was still chased and ultimately held down in the parking garage.

However, the alleged victim told a slightly different version of the incident. The victim acknowledged he had held up $160 in his hand while walking on the Boardwalk and did offer $100 to anyone who would punch his friend in the face.

However, the victim told police Moore ran up to him from behind and snatched the money before fleeing on foot. The victim told police he gave chase and with the help of bystanders was able to catch Moore and detain in the parking garage at Caroline Street until police arrived.

The victim told police when he and the bystanders caught Moore, he was still clutching the $160 in his hands. A friend who was walking with the victim on the Boardwalk corroborated the victim’s version of the story. Based on the evidence and testimony, Moore was arrested and charged with theft.

x

Suspect Bites Officer

OCEAN CITY — A Bethesda man was arrested on multiple counts of assault on police officers last weekend after a dust-up at a midtown nightclub.

Around 1 a.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were assisting Seacrets security staff who were bringing a group of unruly individuals out of the venue. According to police reports, the group continued to yell and scream at bar security as OCPD officers assisted in escorting them from the property.

One of the male suspects, Shayan Navaie, 27, of North Bethesda, was asked to leave the property several times but continued to walk around frantically and demanding to speak to an OCPD officer. One OCPD officer on the scene attempted to calm Navaie down, but his friends got involved and the officers told him the time for speaking was over and it was time to leave the property.

According to police reports, Navaie urged the OCPD officer to hit him as his friends held him back. The officer told Navaie he had no intention of hitting him, but would if Navaie attempted to come at him again. This went on for several minutes, according to police reports, before Navaie’s friends began to drag him away down the street.

Navaie continued to try to get to the officer as his friends dragged him away. At that point, the officers had enough and attempted to take Navaie into custody. He continually twisted away to avoid being handcuffed. Navaie was taken to the ground and ultimately detained.

While being placed in the transport van, Navaie reportedly took a step back and smashed his head into the side of the transport vehicle and had to be taken to Atlantic General Hospital. At the hospital, Navaie reportedly bit an OCPD officer who had custody of him, causing the officer’s skin to break. Navaie was charged with multiple counts of assault on law enforcement officers.

x

Another Officer Assaulted

OCEAN CITY — A New York woman was arrested on assault and disorderly conduct charges last weekend after allegedly scrapping with police attempting to get her to leave a midtown nightclub parking lot.

Around 10:30 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the parking lot of Fager’s Island nightclub for a report of a disorderly individual who would not leave the property at the request of staff. While on the scene, OCPD officers assisted bar security staff with a few individuals who had been denied entry to the nightclub.

One individual, Quiera Harris, 25, of Ronkonkoma, N.Y., was reportedly shoving her cell phone camera in the face of a bar security staffer. The OCPD officer told Harris she would have to leave the property or would be subject to arrest for trespassing. Harris then reportedly shoved her cell phone camera in the officer’s chest and asked what his badge number was. Harris then placed her cell phone within two inches of the officer’s face, according to police reports.

The OCPD officer grabbed the cell phone from Harris and told her to stop shoving it at him. Then, he gave the phone back to Harris, according to police reports. The officer then put his hand on Harris’ shoulder to direct her away from the line attempting to enter the nightclub and told her she needed to leave the property.

According to police reports, Harris then smacked the officer’s arm away and made contact with his forearm. At that point, Harris was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct. A group of Harris’ male friends attempted to intercede, but were held back by bar staffers. According to police reports, Harris and her friends were yelling and screaming at the officers to the point they were causing a disturbance and back-up officers had to be called.

x

Spitting Assault

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on assault charges last week after allegedly spitting on a hotel security officer who found him sleeping in a hallway.

Around 9:45 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a hotel at 37th Street for a reported unruly person. Hotel security called police and reported they were having trouble with a male they found asleep in the establishment. When the officer arrived, he observed hotel security holding down a suspect later identified as Joshua McGonagle, 24, of Downington, Pa., in the parking lot

The officer also observed a large group of people gathered around the hotel entrance while McGonagle continued an expletive-laced tirade.

Hotel security staffers told police they found McGonagle sleeping in a hallway and were doing their best to find out where he belonged or where he was staying, but McGonagle would not answer their questions and was not being cooperative

Hotel security escorted McGonagle out of the establishment’s front door at which point he became physically hostile and continued screaming, according to police reports. When McGonagle got in close proximity to one security officer, he allegedly spit in the officer’s face. Hotel staff told police they wrestled McGonagle to the ground because they were concerned about getting assaulted further, which is when the OCPD officer arrived. McGonagle was ultimately arrested and charged with assault.