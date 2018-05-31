Berlin Heritage Foundation Accepts $1,000 Donation From Quillin Foundation

The Berlin Heritage Foundation accepted a $1,000 donation from the Quillin Foundation. The Berlin Heritage Foundation operates the Calvin B. Taylor Museum located in downtown Berlin. The Quillin Foundation is a sponsor of the annual Berlin Peach Festival held each August on the museum grounds. Pictured, from left, are J.D. Quillin; Susan Taylor, museum curator; Jan Quick, Berlin Heritage Foundation president; and Mike Quillin. Submitted Photos