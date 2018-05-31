During the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Annual Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo in Washington, DC, REALTORS® from across the country, including members from the Coastal Association of REALTORS® (Coastal), traveled to Capitol Hill to meet with their federal elected officials. The purpose of the visits is to share with elected officials NAR’s legislative priorities, which this year include strong net neutrality protections, long term reauthorization of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), tax policy improvements, and equal access to housing opportunities Submitted Photo

New Hotels Acquired

OCEAN CITY – Blue Water Development, a real estate developer specializing in commercial and hospitality properties, announced a progress report for Aloft Ocean City as well as the acquisition of Atlantic Oceanfront Inn and Holiday Inn Express Bethany Beach.

Construction began on the five-story, 120-room Aloft, which sits at the southwest corner of Ocean City’s quickly-redeveloping 45th Street Village, in March. Once complete, the open concept luxury hotel will be equipped with beautifully appointed common areas, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an indoor and outdoor pool, and private balconies overlooking the bay.

“This is Blue Water’s first new construction in Ocean City, and I’ve loved watching it progress from blueprint to reality,” said Todd Burbage, Blue Water co-owner. “Aloft was designed with a modern, open air style that incorporates the look and feel of the ocean environment, and I can’t wait for guests to begin experiencing it next year.”

Burbage could say the same about the newest additions to the portfolio, the Atlantic Oceanfront Inn and Holiday Inn Express Bethany Beach, where guests are already experiencing the winning combination of beachside beauty and Blue Water hospitality.

“We’re excited to add the Atlantic Oceanfront and the Holiday Inn Express to the Blue Water family,” said Jack Burbage, Blue Water co-owner. “They may be in different states but, like all of our properties, their locations and features provide everything that’s needed for guests to have an exceptional stay.”

At the southeast corner of 45th Street, just down the street from Aloft, the Atlantic Oceanfront Inn offers recently-renovated rooms and suites, half of which are oceanfront; modern amenities including complimentary beach chairs; and a pristine outdoor pool.

The Holiday Inn Express Bethany Beach is ideal for beachgoers or business travelers looking for a locale that’s a bit quieter than Ocean City. The certified-green hotel features an outdoor pool, fitness center and 1,400-square-foot meeting room.

Nurses Recognized

SALISBURY – Peninsula Health Care (PHC) recently named its nurses of the year for its three branch locations.

“We have experienced a rising demand for nursing services and therefore jobs, for many years now,” said Nancy Bagwell, area director of operations for Peninsula Home Care. “Nursing roles are rapidly changing as nurses are responsible for a wider range of health care responsibilities. Our nursing staff has doubled and we continue to look for qualified, professional candidates to join the ranks of the PHC nursing team.”

For the Ocean Pines location, Kim Mast has been recognized as nurse of the year.

Mast, a registered nurse, has over a decade of experience under her belt in the nursing field.

“When I made the switch to home health care, I became more of an advocate and a teacher, in addition to providing health care to each patient,” said Mast. “I treat my patients with preventative medicine and strive to provide them with the best possible care in a safe environment.”

Mast is recognized by her colleagues for her efforts to collaborate with other disciplines, developing close relationships and always making herself available to patients that result in better outcomes.

Christine Yingling of the Salisbury branch has been a registered nurse at Peninsula Home Care for eight years and has worked in the profession for 20 years. She began at PHC as a part-time nurse and transitioned to a full-time case manager. Her favorite part about being a nurse is her patients. She loves helping people and watching them gain back their independence.

Before joining PHC, Yingling worked at PRMC for 10 years in a variety of departments. She also worked in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Ga. and Roanoke Chowan Hospital in Ahoskie, N.C. She has earned her Associate’s degree and is chemotherapy certified.

Gena Hammond of the Seaford location has been a registered nurse for 21 years, seven of which have been spent with PHC. Her occupational experience ranges from oncology/chemotherapy, neurology, mental health, nursery (mother/baby), and geriatrics. Her favorite part of home care is the close, social interaction with patients in their home environment. Gena believes that everyone deserves exceptional care and education, offered with gentleness and respect. Gena earned her Associates degree in Nursing Science and Nurse Practitioner’s degree from Del Tech.

“Gena is an excellent resource for new staff, she is friendly, caring, hardworking and professional. She has taken on the orientation of four new staff members in the past six months,” a colleague reported. “She is always seeking educational opportunities and is a true patient advocate. Patients request her and she is always willing to help another staff member out to ensure quality care. Gena is active in her church, local schools and raising her three children.”