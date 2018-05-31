4-H Visits Ocean City Elementary School

Students FStudents GStudents from Staci Aperance’s first-grade class at Ocean City Elementary School participated in a visit from 4-H. Students learned about composting with earthworms, how to make butter, milking cows, baby chicks and goats. Pictured above are Brynlee Waters and Bodhi Flannery and below are Sophia Gonzalez, Karver Henson, Kenley Hallett, Reef Henson, Dorian Messick and Bridget Krasner.