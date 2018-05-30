Photo courtesy of NPR

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania woman was critically injured in a jet-ski collision in the bay near Ocean City last Saturday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m. last Saturday, two jet skis collided in the Isle of Wight Bay in Ocean City. Both watercraft were rented and each was traveling around 30 to 40 knots, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP). One jet ski operated by Randhir Muddam, 45, of Houston, Texas, collided with a jet ski operated by Christine Doty, 23, of Indiana, Pa.

Muddam, Doty and Doty’s male passenger, identified as Michael Barnicle, 27, of Indiana, Pa., were thrown into the water as a result of the collision.

Each of the victims was rescued and brought to shore. Doty suffered neck and head injuries and was flown to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del. She underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition as of last Sunday morning.

Muddam declined treatment at the scene, as did Doty’s passenger, Barnacle. Muddam was charged by NRP with negligent operation, failure to yield right-of-way, failure to maintain proper lookout and driving a personal watercraft within 100 feet of another vessel at more the six knots.

Saturday’s incident came on the tail end of National Safe Boating Week. Last Monday, NRP and Coast Guard officials along with local and state elected officials gathered in Ocean City to emphasize boating safety on the eve of the Memorial Day weekend and the kick-off of the summer season.