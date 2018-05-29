OC’s Beach Lights Program Offered Nightly In Summer

by
The Beach Lights program takes place nightly until Labor Day weekend in Ocean City. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — The Beach Lights display has returned to Ocean City, illuminating the sky starting at 9 p.m. nightly on the Boardwalk near North Division Street. Every 20 minutes through Sept. 2, the lights will change creating a new effect, concluding at 11 p.m.

In addition, Monday and Tuesday nights starting July 9 and continuing through Sept. 3, there will be fireworks on the beach. The fireworks will start at 10:30 p.m. The fireworks will include a musical presentation.

Additionally, the grand finale of the Sundaes in the Park events will conclude with fireworks. Sundaes in the Park takes place at Northside Park and is a free family concert series offered Sunday evenings, June 17 through Sept. 2. The concerts begin at 7 p.m. with the fireworks at 9 p.m.

For a small fee, enjoy an ice cream sundae creation while listening to musical favorites and watch the sunset over the Assawoman Bay. The show concludes with fireworks at 9 p.m.

All events are sponsored by the Ocean City Mayor and City Council along with the Tourism Advisory Board, Dough Roller, Francis Scott Key Resorts, the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association, Layton’s Family Restaurant and Seacrets.