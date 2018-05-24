Compliance Officer Promoted

BERLIN — Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company President and CEO Raymond M. Thompson has announced that Donna Weaver has been promoted to vice president.

Weaver currently serves as the bank’s compliance officer and internal auditor. She began employment with the bank in October of 2011. Her diverse banking career spans over 30 years and includes roles in compliance, branch audit, product development, marketing, branch oversight, loan operations and project management. Her office is located at the bank’s Main Office in downtown Berlin, Maryland.

“We are proud to have Donna on our team of outstanding banking professionals. She is knowledgeable of the various aspects of our industry and a strong contributor to our leadership team,” said Thompson.

Conference Attended

OCEAN CITY — Igor Conev, vice president of Mann Properties Inc. of Ocean City, recently attended the Community Associations Institute Annual Conference in Washington, DC. The event is an annual educational, networking and leadership experienced organized and managed by experts in community living.

Participants reviewed and discussed industry tools and services in such areas as risk management and crisis; financial, tax and law compliance; insurance and legal challenges; cyber security, and real-time solutions for condominium and HOA. Uniting homeowners, managers and service providers with the common goal of harmony in the communities took a special place during this conference.

Conev believes professional development is the single most important investment for any company.

“The only way to ensure failure is to do nothing,” Conev said. “I have always been motivated to try anything and everything I can to get ahead. My management team and I are applying this idea to the company. We want to make sure our branding specialists are always working on new skills so that we can constantly improve the services we provide.”

Office Leaders

OCEAN PINES — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s Ocean Pines office has announced top agents by volume for April.

The Prete-Stout team of Sally Stout and Jim Prete led in sales, while Debbie Bennington of Pros To Know was tops in listings and Cindy Welsh led in settled volume.

Regional Hospital Designation

SALISBURY — Peninsula Regional Medical Center has been named the 2017 Mended Hearts Mid-Atlantic Regional Hospital of the Year for the support and encouragement it provides to the national organization’s local chapter, DelMarVa Chapter 221. This is the second time that Peninsula Regional has been recognized for this honor, the first being in 2010.

Peninsula Regional was chosen from a field of Mid-Atlantic hospitals that support 31 local Mended Hearts chapters operating in the states of Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina and in Washington, DC. “Indeed, the strong relationship of Peninsula Regional Medical Center with its Mended Hearts chapter is a clear indication of the quality of care available to heart patients and their families,” added Bill Carter, Mid-Atlantic Regional Director for Mended Hearts, Inc.

Mended Hearts is a national non-profit organization that collaborates with over 300 United States hospitals and rehabilitation clinics to provide heart patients with pre-operative and post-operative visits, group support meetings and educational forums. DelMarVa Chapter 221 has partnered with Peninsula Regional over the last 22 years, and makes more than 500 visits to heart patients and their families every year. Chapter members pride themselves on sharing their own experiences as heart patients with other heart patients both before and after their heart surgery or other cardiac procedure. The chapter also sponsors friendly and informative monthly group support meetings for Delmarva Peninsula heart patients and their families. “We are so very fortunate to have this dynamic group of volunteers who contribute daily to the comprehensive nature of our cardiovascular service line,” said Jeanne Ruff, MS, FAACVPR, Executive Director, Guerrieri Heart & Vascular Institute at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

New Pediatric Clinic Opened

SALISBURY — Chesapeake Health Care has opened its newest pediatric clinic location in Salisbury at 223 Phillip Morris Drive.

“This beautifully renovated pediatric office on Phillip Morris Drive has expanded reception areas to accommodate those children who are sick, and those who have well-visit appointments,” said Susanne Gray, chief executive officer of Chesapeake Health Care. “This new location underscores our commitment to provide affordable, culturally competent patient and family centered healthcare to patients in the community.”

Chesapeake Health Care has 11 locations throughout Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties.

Commercial Property Sold

SALISBURY — SVN|Miller Commercial Real Estate Senior Advisor Chris Davis represented both the buyer and seller in the sale of the DeVage’s Subs and Donuts property. The restaurant has reopened as Kellyn’s Kafe, owned and operated by Andrew Hanna. Hanna has been in the restaurant business for 30 years and plans to build on the DeVage’s concept while maintaining 748 East Main Street as a Salisbury staple for quality food and service.

The DeVage’s sold the business and real estate in order to enjoy their retirement. Many of the DeVage family recipes have been passed on to Kellyn’s Kafe, including the famous donuts.

“We were blessed to have been introduced to Chris Davis who listed and sold our business in a very short time. He is extremely talented and respected in the community and demonstrates the highest level of professionalism and integrity,” said Craig DeVage. “Chris’ knowledge and expertise made the entire process as stress free as possible. His execution was seamless. I would highly recommend Chris to any business owner considering selling or buying.”

Top Producers Recognized

LEWES — Keller Williams Realty has announced the April top producers for in its southeast Sussex County, Del. locations.

Paul Sicari of the Bethany Beach office won top honors for highest listing volume for individual agent for the month of April.

Other individual awards for top listings by office were Bill Hand of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office; Zak Keenan of the West Fenwick office; and Val Ellenberger of the Lewes office.

MoveToDE.com of the Lewes office won top honors for top listing volume for Teams. MoveToDE.com members are Michael Kennedy and Taylor Wade.

Other team awards for top listings by office were Seaside 7 of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office (Ann Baker, Anna Meiklejohn, Tammy Hadder, Christina Antonioli, Laurie McFaul, Shelby Smith and Sarah Schifano); Veirs Bouloucon Home Group of the West Fenwick office (Al Veirs, Courtney Bouloucon and Mark Bouloucon); Surf on Home Team of the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony office (Steve Alexander, Jenny Smith and Dave Leiderman); and The Smith Team (Shannon Smith, Valerie Harmke and Christine Lombardi).

Paul Sicari of the Bethany Beach won top honors for the top written sales volume for individual agent for the month of April.

Other individual awards for top written volume by office were Bill Hand of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office; Cindy Spieczny of the West Fenwick office; and Joann Glussich of the Lewes office.

Seaside 7 of the Marketplace office won top honors for top written volume for teams. Other team awards for top written sales volume by office were Team Timmons for the Bethany Office (Andy Timmons and John Timmons) Andy Staton Real Estate of the Lewes office (Andy Staton, Chet Carbaugh, Bryan Bowles, Christine Macysyn and Michael Wilkerson); Veirs Bouloucon Group of the West Fenwick office; and Surf on Home Team of the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony office.

Paul Sicari of the West Fenwick office won top honors for the highest sold volume for individual agents for the month of April. Other individual award winners for highest sold volume by office were Bill Hand of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office; Zak Keenan of the West Fenwick office; and Joann Glussich of the Lewes office.

Seaside Seven of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office won top honors for highest sales volume for teams for April. Other team award for highest sales volume by office were Delaware Beach Home Group of the Bethany Office (Dayna Feher, Jeff Wolfenbarger, Tammy Mushrush, Jeff Wolfenbarger and Rich Riddle); Veirs Bouloucon of the West Fenwick office, Surf on Home Team of the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony office and Andy Staton Real Estate of the Lewes office.

Joann Glussich of the Lewes office won the top number of units for listings and sales. Cindy Spieczny of the West Fenwick office won the top number units for contracts written. Seaside 7 of the Marketplace office had the top listings for the month. Rehoboth Beach Realty Group (Erin Lee, Erica Winn and Michael Brown) had top number of units for sales written and closed units.