BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity outdoor track teams acquitted themselves well at the state 3A-East region meet this week with a handful of top 10 finishes in some events.

On the boys’ side, Decatur’s London Drummond had a great meet with a fourth-place finish in the high jump and a ninth-place finish in the 200. Eric Bontempo finished fifth in the shot put.

In other results for the Decatur boys, Chad Fischer finished 17th in the 400. Sam Rakowski finished 13th in the 800, while Carter McClendon was 21st. George Cheynet came in 15th in the 3,200, while Liam Foley was 19th. Cheynet also finished 22nd in the 1,600. Kyler Stubblebine finished 13th in the 300 hurdles. In other field events, Stubblebine was 16th in the triple jump. In the shot put, Decatur’s Zion Shockley was 12th, Bontempo was 16th and Tyler Cook was 23rd.

On the girls’ side, Caela Berrie finished fourth in the high jump. Abbie Baker was fourth in the pole vault, while Noelle Dennis was seventh. In other events, Emma Stubblebine finished 15th in the 400 and Doris Krasner came in 14th in the 800, while Erica Hicks was 18th.

In the 1,600, Mikayla Denault was 12th and Krasner finished 17th. Denault finished 14th in the 3,200, while Hicks was 16th. Jessica Janney came in 16th in the long jump, Adrianna Serpe was 15th in the triple jump and Diamond Rounds was 20th in the discus.