Brenda J. Leslie

LAUREL, Del. — Brenda J. Leslie, age 73, passed away on Thursday, May 17, 2018 in the company of family.

Born in Seaford, Del., she was the daughter of the late Russell and Elsie Carey Jones. She is survived by her husband, Gary Leslie, and children Monica Leslie of Ocean Pines, Tonja Blankenship and her husband Bill of Redlands, Calif., Linsey Parker and her husband Jake of Berlin, Roscoe Leslie and his wife Megan of Laurel, Del. and Marie Christiansen and her husband Lance of Mooresville, N.C. Mrs. Leslie was the proud grandmother to seven grandchildren, Caroline Blankenship, Lena Parker, John Parker, Camille Leslie, Henry Leslie, Abe Christiansen and Ady Christiansen. Also surviving is her brother, Glen Jones and his wife Laurie of Laurel, DE, and a nephew Russell Jones.

Mrs. Leslie was a graduate of Fairmont State University in West Virginia, Class of 1967. A member of Community Church at Ocean Pines, Brenda loved travelling with her husband, going to the beach, and spending time with her grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 26 at 1 p.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Rev. Robert Harris will officiate. Interment will follow in Garden of the Pines Cemetery. A donation in her memory may be made to the Community Church of Ocean Pines (memo: Music Fund for Psalm 66 Band), 11227 Racetrack Rd., Berlin, Md. 21811, or the Friends of the Ocean Pines Library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Berlin, Md. 21811.

Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com

x

Catherine Theresa Gorman

BERLIN — Catherine “Dollie” Theresa Gorman age 89 of Berlin, passed away on May 22, 2018. She was born on June 18, 1928 in Baltimore to the late John Bernard Higdon and Rosalie Anna (Carroll) Higdon.

Family was the most important thing to Catherine. She was very giving and was a fun and loving woman who lived life to the fullest. Her and her husband, Paul would throw dinner parties frequently where she would impress all who attended with her cooking abilities. Her specialties were lasagna, cavatini and chocolate chip cookies. They were known to attend Murder Mystery weekends with their closest friends. Catherine was a social butterfly and enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. She retired in Berlin after working as an administrative assistant in Baltimore City Public Schools and spent her time at one of her favorite places, Ocean City. Over the years, she had a few summer homes and enjoyed her times on the beach.

Catherine is survived by her husband of 31 years, Paul Gorman; daughters: Melissa Braford (Brad) and Jodi Glaser (Joseph); grandchildren Jennifer Winfelder, Courteney Kent, Lauren Radisavljevic, Rachel Hardesty and Christopher Hardesty; step-daughters Elizabeth Renwick, Margaret Crockett, Virginia Patron, and Julia Gorman-Edelman; nine great grandchildren; and a special niece, Theresa Higdon.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Carroll “Dudley” Higdon and Bernard Higdon; daughter, Carroll Lee Rippin; and son, Robert John Hardesty.

Services will be held on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1102 Hart Road, Towson, Md. 21286. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rtfoard.com.