Rebecca Evans

Staff Writer

BERLIN – While Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer at the beach, there are also numerous events happening around the area to commemorate the true meaning of the holiday – to remember those who have died in active military service.

•Ocean Pines: The Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation will hold its own Memorial Day ceremony at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial in Ocean Pines. The ceremony will be on Monday, May 28 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will honor service members who died in the line of duty, ex-POWs, and Gold Star mothers.

Keynote speaker will be Col Janeen-Birckhead Morton, who will be receiving her first star on June 2, taking command of the Maryland Army National Guard.

Music will be provided by Frank Nanna and the WIIunes featuring Todd Crosby as well as Randy Lee Ashcraft and the Delmarva Chorus.

Golf carts will be circulating from tent to parking lot for those needing some assistance. Guests should bring a lawn chair, as seating under the tent is limited. The ceremony will move to the Ocean Pines Community Center in the event of inclement weather.

•Berlin: In Berlin, there will be a Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 28 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The parade will begin at Stephen Decatur Middle School and end at William Henry Park. There will be vendors, yard sales, kids’ activities and food in the park.

•Ocean City: Jolly Roger Amusement Park on 30th street will have its own Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 28 at 1:30 p.m. in front of the park. The American Legion Synepuxent Post 166 will serve as chaplain and bugler during the ceremony. Mayor Rick Meehan will speak at the event. At the ceremony, Jolly Roger is set to announce a new 20 percent discount for active and retired service members and their families.

Downtown on the boardwalk, the Ocean City Life-Saving Museum is offering free admission to retired and active duty military personnel, police officers, firefighters, and EMS workers through June 20.

In addition to the Memorial Day activities, the first contest in the Eastern Shore Surfing Association Summer Surf Series is slated for May 26 at 8 a.m. on 30th street.

Friday, May 25 will see the return of Beach Lights, a light and music show off the boardwalk at North Division street, from 9-11 p.m. and Outdoor Movie Night at Northside Park at 8:30 p.m. Friday’s movie will be “Peter Rabbit.”

•Bethany Beach: The 4th Annual Flags for Heroes event will take place Saturday, May 26 at Lord Baltimore Elementary in Ocean View, Del. from 1-2 p.m. Organized by the Southern Sussex Rotary Club, Flags for Heroes is sponsored by local businesses, organizations and families. The funds raised are donated to local causes.

This year, Flags for Heroes supported the Operation Finally Home, which provides mortgage-free homes to service members who were wounded, injured or became ill in the line of duty. Using the Flags for Heroes funds, the Southern Sussex Rotary helped provide U.S. Army Sergeant Shaun O’Brien and his family with a furnished home in Milton.

The Indian River High School JROTC will present the colors and the IRHS brass ensemble will play the national anthem.

The Town of Bethany Beach will host a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 28 at 11 a.m. at the Bandstand. The ceremony will be hosted by VFW Post 7234.

The service is part of the Poseidon Festival, four days of “island-inspired edutainment” that will run from Friday, May 25 through Monday, May 28.

•Wicomico County: The Run to Remember Memorial Day 5K Run/Walk is slated for Saturday, May 26.

The course will take participants through the wooded trails of WinterPlace Park.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m. The race starts at 9 a.m.

Walkers and leashed pets are welcome to join.

The registration fees will be used to fund the upkeep of the Wicomico County War Memorial.

“The Run to Remember Memorial Day 5K is a great opportunity to have fun running or walking on the trails of WinterPlace Park while also supporting a worthy cause,” said Vanessa Junkin, assistant director of marketing and public relations for Wicomico County Recreation, Parks & Tourism.

On Monday, May 28, the 16th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the Wicomico War Veterans’ Memorial in Salisbury. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. with the lowering of the colors by the Wicomico County JROTC. Veterans, their families and Gold Star mothers will be honored during the ceremony. During the ceremony, a list of all the Wicomico County residents who have died in war.