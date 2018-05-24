SALISBURY — An Ocean City woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Route 50 near Salisbury last Friday.

Around 3 p.m. last Friday, Maryland State Police troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident at Route 50 and White Lowe Road in Wicomico County. The investigation revealed a Toyota Camry driven by Maria Ellis, 77, of Ocean City, was traveling on White Lowe Road toward Route 50. The intersection is controlled by a stop sign on White Lowe Road and traffic on Route 50 has the right-of-way.

According to police reports, Ellis’ vehicle entered the westbound lanes of Route 50, but failed to yield to oncoming traffic. The vehicle was struck by a Ford Focus driven by Garrett Pusey, 20, of Mardela Springs. Ellis’ vehicle was struck on the driver’s side in a T-bone-type collision, according to police reports.

Ellis was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford Focus was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries. Alcohol was not a factor in the collision and the weather at the time of the collision was heavy rain. The investigation is ongoing.