Lower Shore CASA Announces Appointment Of Three New Court Appointed Special Advocates

Lower Shore CASA, a division of Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services (WYFCS), has announced the appointment of three new Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA’s, to the program. The new volunteers are Karleen Hagan, Tami Pearl and Nancy Windsor. Pictured, from left, are Family Magistrate Cathi Coates; Angie Manos, CASA supervisor; Brigitte Southworth, CASA director; Judge Mary M. “Peggy” Kent; Hagan, Pearl and Windsor.