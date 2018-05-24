BERLIN – Berlin Main Street has announced a new downtown summer shopping scavenger hunt promotion called Berlin: Shop, Search & Solve.

Each shopper picks up his/her entry card at participating downtown shops and the Berlin Welcome Center. The shopper then walks about town peering in store front windows to find the color-coded letters to solve the “Wheel of Fortune” style phrase on the card. Each word in the phrase will have the same colored letters.

Once the puzzle is solved, completed entries are dropped into the designated box located at the Berlin Welcome Center, 14 S. Main Street, for a chance to win $50 Berlin Bucks. A new winner will be chosen each week from Memorial Day to Labor Day. No purchase is required; one entry person please. You may not enter each week.

The contest will run Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.