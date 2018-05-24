Berlin Lions Club Donates $1,000 To The Berlin Fire Department And $500 To The Berlin EMS

At its regular meeting on May 3, the Berlin Lions Club donated $1,000 to the Berlin Fire Department and $500 to the Berlin EMS service. Pictured, from left, are are Scott Hudson, Berlin EMS secretary/treasurer; Berlin Lions President Joe Andrews; and David Fitzgerald. Berlin Fire Department president.