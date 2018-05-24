Coastal Highway Median Fence Project Wrapping Up Thursday OCEAN CITY — State Highway Administration (SHA) crews are putting the wraps on the Coastal Highway median fence and repaving project and are expected to be finished Thursday evening, a day earlier than previously promised. Last Month, SHA officials promised the Mayor and Council the ongoing median fence project and associated repaving would be completed… Read more »

OC's Rental Reminder Letter Results In 385 New Licenses OCEAN CITY — Weeks after getting lambasted over the cost of mailing reminders to every property owner in Ocean City to obtain rental licenses if they lease their homes, it appears the initiative was worth the effort and expense. Over the last two years, Ocean City officials have been monitoring the proliferation of short-term vacation…

OC Adding More Large Trash Cans For Beach This Summer OCEAN CITY — With the arrival of Memorial Day weekend, hundreds of the iconic blue metal trash cans are now lining the beach, but residents and visitors in some areas are getting a first look at some new and larger ones. As of late Thursday, over 550 of the blue 55-gallon trash cans had been…