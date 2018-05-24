OCEAN CITY- The 9th annual Ocean City Marlin Club Memorial Day tournament gets underway today in part as a tribute to the men and women of the armed services past and present.

The 9th annual Memorial Day Tournament gets underway today with registration and a captain’s meeting, but the real action starts tomorrow, the first of two fishing days in the event. Participating anglers and boat captains must choose to fish one of the two days, and as the name suggests, the target species is bluefish.

Anglers can fish from boats, docks, piers or the shore during the tournament, making it event wide open to all anglers. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three fish caught during the two-day event. Weigh-ins will be held each day at Sunset Marina each of the two fishing days from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., creating a fun atmosphere at the marina for participants. Each year, the tournament raises a significant amount of money for the Catherine and Charles Kratz Foundation to support veterans. In the spirit of the Memorial Day holiday, proceeds from the event will be dedicated to the Catherine and Charles Kratz Memorial Park and Scholarship Fund.

Last year, the tuna division dominated the eighth annual event. Taking first place in the tuna division was the crew on the Husevo with a 57.4-pound bigeye worth $5,850. The crew on the Reel Direct took second with a 40.4-pound yellowfin worth $2,034, while the crew on the Brenda Lou took third with a 39.2-pound yellowfin worth $396.