OCEAN CITY — Families visiting Ocean City this summer can again enjoy Free Movies on the Beach from June 7 to Aug. 30.
Ocean City Recreation and Parks will host Movies on the Beach at the Carousel Hotel on 117th Street on Wednesday evenings from June 6-Aug. 30 as well as on 27th Street on Monday and Friday evenings from June 25-Aug. 17. At both locations, the movie begins at approximately 8:30 p.m. The 27th Street presenting sponsor is The Commander Hotel.
Movies will be shown on a gigantic screen on the beach. In the event of inclement weather, the events will be cancelled.
Movie Schedule
June 6: Back to the Future, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street
June 13: Frozen, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street
June 20: Despicable Me 3, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street
June 25: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 27th Street
June 27: Paddington 2, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street
June 29: Storks, 27th Street
July 2: Beauty and the Beast (2017), 27th Street
July 6: The Lion King, 27th Street
July 9: Despicable Me 3, 27th Street
July 11: The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street
July 13: The Incredibles, 27th Street
July 16: Cars 3, 27th Street
July 18: CoCo, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street
July 20: Wreck It Ralph, 27th Street
July 23: The Emoji Movie, 27th Street
July 25: The Lego Ninjago Movie, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street
July 27: Paddington 2, 27th Street
July 30: A Bug’s Life, 27th Street
Aug. 1: Leap, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street
Aug. 3: Wall-E, 27th Street
Aug. 6, Wonder, 27th Street
Aug. 8, Justice League, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street
Aug. 10, Big Hero 6, 27th Street
Aug. 13, Sherlock Gnomes, 27th Street
Aug. 15, Cars 3, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street
Aug. 17, CoCo, 27th Street
Aug. 22, Moana, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street
Aug. 29, Wonder Woman (2017), Carousel Hotel, 117th Street