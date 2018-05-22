Guests are pictured taking in the movie Happy Feet during a previous summer on 27th Street. File Photo

OCEAN CITY — Families visiting Ocean City this summer can again enjoy Free Movies on the Beach from June 7 to Aug. 30.

Ocean City Recreation and Parks will host Movies on the Beach at the Carousel Hotel on 117th Street on Wednesday evenings from June 6-Aug. 30 as well as on 27th Street on Monday and Friday evenings from June 25-Aug. 17. At both locations, the movie begins at approximately 8:30 p.m. The 27th Street presenting sponsor is The Commander Hotel.

Movies will be shown on a gigantic screen on the beach. In the event of inclement weather, the events will be cancelled.

Movie Schedule

June 6: Back to the Future, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street

June 13: Frozen, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street

June 20: Despicable Me 3, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street

June 25: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 27th Street

June 27: Paddington 2, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street

June 29: Storks, 27th Street

July 2: Beauty and the Beast (2017), 27th Street

July 6: The Lion King, 27th Street

July 9: Despicable Me 3, 27th Street

July 11: The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street

July 13: The Incredibles, 27th Street

July 16: Cars 3, 27th Street

July 18: CoCo, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street

July 20: Wreck It Ralph, 27th Street

July 23: The Emoji Movie, 27th Street

July 25: The Lego Ninjago Movie, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street

July 27: Paddington 2, 27th Street

July 30: A Bug’s Life, 27th Street

Aug. 1: Leap, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street

Aug. 3: Wall-E, 27th Street

Aug. 6, Wonder, 27th Street

Aug. 8, Justice League, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street

Aug. 10, Big Hero 6, 27th Street

Aug. 13, Sherlock Gnomes, 27th Street

Aug. 15, Cars 3, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street

Aug. 17, CoCo, 27th Street

Aug. 22, Moana, Carousel Hotel, 117th Street

Aug. 29, Wonder Woman (2017), Carousel Hotel, 117th Street