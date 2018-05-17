Worcester Prep’s varsity tennis teams recently completed unbeaten seasons with perfect records. The boys’ team finished the season 10-0, while the girls were an impressive 12-0. Pictured above is Worcester’s boys’ varsity tennis team. In the front row, from left are T.J. Bescak, Matt Durkin, Ben Brandt, Graham Hammond, Joseph Schwartz, Ryan Cronin, Cameron Hill, Parker Brandt, Eli Prushansky, Ethan Scheiber, Ryan Brafman, Will Todd, Vishnu Mohan. Pictured in the back row, from left are Coach Terry Underkoffler, Dominic Anthony, Brenner Maull, Frank Carter, Liam Hammond and Coach Tim McMullen. Not Pictured are Brendan Miller, Colin Miller, Nick Lang. Below is the Mallards’ unbeaten girls’ varsity tennis team. Pictured in the front row, from left are Abby Taylor, Mesa Cammack, Marika Vasilikos, Anchita Batra, Hope Sens, Summer Walker, Korina Gjikuria, and Maya Natesan. Pictured in the back row from left are Coach Cyndee Hudson, Abi Plylar, Jordan Campbell, Saylor McGuiness, Maddy Warren, Waverly Choy, Kennedy Humes, Annika Larsen, and Coach Debbie Speier. Not Pictured are Anna Dashiell and Armeen Aziz.
About The Author: Shawn Soper
Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.