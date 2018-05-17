Closed For Three Years, Course To Reopen Offering Jeep, Foot Golf BERLIN – A local golf course will be putting a new twist on the game when it reopens this month. On Memorial Day, Deer Run Jeep Golf is expected to open on Logtown Road. The facility, which was a popular golf course for nearly 20 years before it closed in 2015, is being reworked to… Read more »

Snowbirds To Fly Over Ocean City Next Week OCEAN CITY — Air Show enthusiasts will be treated to an early matinee this year with the arrival of the Canadian Air Force Snowbirds Jet Demonstration Team scheduled for next Wednesday. The always-popular Ocean City Air Show is et for June 16-18 this year, but the skies over the resort will be graced with a… Read more »

Golf Ball Water Tower Proposal Sparks Council Debate OCEAN CITY — The fine line between marketing a town asset and government interference with private enterprise was the subject of a rather chippy debate this week over painting a water tower with a golf ball and tee design. Earlier this winter, a divided Mayor and Council nixed the idea of a shared marketing opportunity… Read more »