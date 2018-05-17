“Celebrate Aging” was the theme of the Annual Senior Volunteer Recognition presented recently by the Wicomico County Commission on Aging. Volunteers, who were nominated by various nonprofit organizations in Wicomico County, were honored. Honorees are, seated from left, Jane Whitmore, a volunteer for Coastal Hospice & Palliative Care; Vera King, Shore Up Foster Grandparents; George Coffin, Holly Center (Operation Teddy Bear); Dan Savoy, MAC, Inc.; and Emma Klein, American Red Cross. Standing, from left, are Larry Robinson, representing MAC, Inc.; and Delegate Mary Beth Carozza. Also honored were Kathy Boyle and Leslie Hughes, MAC, Inc.; Walter Trela, Mended Hearts, Chapter 221; and Margot Hann, Bay Area Center for Independent Living. Submitted Photos