Worcester Prep sophomores Quinn McColgan and Sam Tinkler have been selected to attend the Hugh O’Brian Youth (HOBY) 4-day Leadership Seminar. They will convene at Mount St. Mary’s University over Memorial Day weekend with more than 200 other young leaders representing all Maryland counties. HOBY Leadership Seminars bring together a select group of high school sophomore ambassadors from public and private schools to interact with distinguished leaders in the business, governmental and educational arenas to discuss relevant, present and future issues. Submitted Photos