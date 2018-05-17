Things I Like – May 18, 2018

by

Smell of an old book

A week without drastic weather swings

Guacamole

Short, productive phone calls

Seeing my kids try a new food and liking it

Flip flop weather

People watching in a hotel lobby

Ocean sounds in a conch shell

A group of kids doing the “floss”

Night pool swimming

Smell of a new book

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.