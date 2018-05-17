May 18: Voter Registration

First-time voter registration, change of address, name or party affiliation. Must be U.S. citizen, Maryland resident and at least 16 years old (cannot vote until 18). Bring current Maryland driver’s license or MVA ID card, or last four of your SSN. Individuals convicted of a felony who have been released on parole or probation can vote but must re-register. Sponsord by Your Vote Your Voice Lower Shore.

May 18: 5-8 p.m. Third Friday Salisbury, West Main Street, Salisbury.

May 18-June 17: Change For Life Baby Bottle Campaign

Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center annual program provides funds to help women with unplanned pregnancies. Churches, businesses or service organizations, anyone invited to take part by filling baby bottles with change or checks. To arrange bottle pick-up, call 410-546-5433 and drop-off from the center at 1300 S. Division St., Salisbury.

May 19: Barbecue Chicken

11 a.m.-until. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 405 Flower St., Berlin. Half barbecued chicken and roll: $8 per person. Sponsored by St. Paul United Methodist Church Men’s Ministry. 443-880-4746.

May 19: 4STEPS Therapeutic Riding Center Fundraiser/Beach Bag Paint Event

5:30-7 p.m. Dinner: 7 p.m.; paint: 8:30 p.m. Powellville VFW, 35481 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Money raised will be used for the Earl White Memorial Scholarship to provide funding for special needs children to attend Horseplay Adaptive Summer free of charge. Cost: $35 for large canvas bag; $25 for small bag; $50 for small and large bag combo. Cost includes paint materials, covered dish-style meal, one glass of wine/soda. Cash bar available. Family-friendly event, children welcome. Templates will be provided. Reservations: 410-835-8814 or giddyup4steps@aol.com.

May 19: Worcester County Garden Club Plant Sale And Auction

10 a.m., sale of annuals and perennials; 11 a.m., auction of themed and hanging baskets, shrubs, trees and other garden-related items. Bring a chair and a friend. Rain date: Sunday, May 20, 1 p.m. Calvin B. Taylor Museum, 208 N. Main St., Berlin. GinLane@verizon.net.

May 19: Community Flea Market And Yard Sale

7 a.m.-1 p.m.; set-up at 6 a.m. Wilson United Methodist Church, Bishopville Road, Bishopville. Indoor vendor/yard sale table rental: $15 each; bring your own table for outside: $10 each. Food and beverage sales. Proceeds to benefit outreach and ministry programs. Table reservation: 410-430-2988; 410-251-2970; or 410-430-8817.

May 20: Fried Chicken Carry-Out

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, Main Station. Whole chicken (eight pieces) is $14 and half-chicken (four pieces) is $8. Baked goods available for purchase. To have order ready to pick up, call 443-235-2926.

May 21: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

May 22: OC Cornhole For A Cause

6-9 p.m. Ocean City Brewing Company, 5509 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. All proceeds benefit the Good Ole Boy Foundation, formed to mobilize the community in an effort to unite resources and assist families in their time of unforeseen difficulties. Hosted by Shore Community Connections and Good Ole Boy Foundation. 443-640-7983. http://goodoleboyfoundation.com/.

May 22-Sept. 24 Every Tuesday: Ocean Pines Plant Clinic-Ask A Master Gardener

1-4 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Ocean Pines. Offered by University of Maryland Cooperative Extension Service. Free. Bring bagged samples and bug or other plant problems. 410-641-5570 or plantladyop@aol.com.

May 23: Delmarva Hand Dance Club Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.n,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com; http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

May 26: Wounded Warrior Bull And Shrimp Feast

3-7 p.m. American Legion Post #166, Ocean City. Open to the public. Roast beef, steamed shrimp, cole slaw, baked beans, hot dogs, sausage with peppers and onions, draft beer, sodas, cash bar. Music by DJ Don, 5050s, lucky wheel and more. Tickets: $40; or reserved table of six: $210. Tickets: 410-723-1476 or at the legion.

May 26: Chicken Carry-Out

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sound United Methodist Church, Lighthouse Road, Selbyville, Del.. Four-piece chicken and two rolls: $8; eight-piece chicken and four rolls: $15; pint of cole slaw: $5; quart of cole slaw: $9. Bake sale items also.

May 28: Memorial Day Crab Cake And Fried Chicken Sandwich Sale, Bake Sale

10 a.m. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 405 Flower St., Berlin. Crab cake Sandwich: $10; fried chicken sandwich: $4. (No pre-orders for crab cakes or chicken sandwiches will be taken.) Sponsored by St. Paul United Methodist Church Homecoming Committee. 443-235-3214.

June 2: Hunter’s Ride

Registration for bikes: 9 a.m.; kick stands up: 11 a.m.; buffet lunch: 1-3 p.m. Greene Turtle West, Route 611, West Ocean City. Opportunity to celebrate the life of Hunter, who passed away at 19 years old. Motorcycles and cars are welcome. Rain or shine. Tickets: $25 per person, includes AUCE buffet lunch. T-shirts available, 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Proceeds will go to help various charities. 443-614-3846.

June 2: Church Rummage Sale

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Ocean City Presbyterian Church, 1301 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City.

June 2: Strawberry Festival

11 a.m.-5 p.m. St. Paul’s By-The-Sea, Ocean City. Proceeds will help to repay construction costs incurred in building the new Fellowship Commons building that replaced the church rectory lost in the 2013 fire. Prepared cakes, jellies and other desserts available for purchase, along with Powellville fried oysters, hot dogs, ice cream, drinks, craft items. Basket raffles will include gift certificates for hotel stays, restaurants, entertainment. Docents will be present to lead tours of the church and the new commons. 410-289-3453.

June 2: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

June 11: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot on the Saturday following each meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

July 12: Star Charities Country Western Night

5 p.m. Ocean Downs Casino, 10218 Racetrack Rd., Berlin. $26 per person. All-you-can-eat buffet, door prizes, programs, entertainment. All-volunteer organization annual event to support wounded soldiers. Tickets: 410-641-7667.

July 22: Ravens Roost 58 Crab Feast Fundraiser

All-you-can-eat crabs, steamed shrimp, fried chicken, corn, sides, draft beer, soda. Benefits local needy families during the holidays. $40 in advance, $45 at the door. Buy tickets at 28th Street Pit and Pub or call 410-289-2020 or 410-916-4006.