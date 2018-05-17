BERLIN — For their seventh consecutive season, Assateague Coastal Trust (ACT) and the Assateague Coastkeeper will offer the Swim Guide program to monitor bacteria levels in area waterways and keep the public informed on the health of the coastal bays.

The Swim Guide smart phone app allows people to find safe beaches and back bay areas to recreate and enjoy their waterways in one easy place. The free smart phone app is available from the App Store, Google Play, or actforbays.org/water-monitoring.html

ACT’s Coastkeeper boat is back on the water and patrolling the area waterways. The Swim Guide program begins on Thursday, May 24. Water quality results will be made available to the public Friday May 25, and each Friday, from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.

Visitors to Worcester County and the coastal watershed are encouraged to contact the Coastkeeper if they would like to see additional areas monitored and reported in the Swim Guide App. Coastal bayside waterfront communities like Ocean Pines, and others may contact Assateague Coastal Trust to find out how their swimming or water recreation areas can be monitored and added to the Swim Guide if they are interested. They may contact the Coastkeeper at 410-629-1538 or coastkeeper@actforbays.org.

Those interested in learning more about Swim Guide and the ACT organization should attend Bay Day being held May 20 in White Horse Park in Ocean Pines. ACT will have an information table set up, from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at White Horse Park.