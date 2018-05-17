Six Seniors Receive Awards At 34th Annual Scholastic Achievement Awards Banquet For Having Straight As

Receiving awards for straight As during their senior year at the 34th Annual Scholastic Achievement Awards Banquet were seniors Lily Belle Baker, Kasey Clayland, Piper Connors, Michael Mareno, Hallie Edmunds and Stephanie Marx.