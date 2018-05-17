SD High School National Honor Society Members Mulch Flower Beds During Annual Earth Day Celebration

Stephen Decatur High School National Honor Society members Matthew Kinsey, Ryan Duncan and Jaehwa Hong helped mulch flower beds during the annual Earth Day celebration at the Stephen Decatur park in Berlin on Saturday, April 21. For nearly a decade, the National Honor Society has adopted beds in the park.