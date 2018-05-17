Rotary Club Of Salisbury Joined By Municipal Employees In Painting Of Rotary Four-Way Test On Sidewalk In Downtown Salisbury

Salisbury municipal employees Pete Torigoe, left, and David Ortega, right, join Rotary Club of Salisbury members, from left, Kathleen McLain, Kurt Schuster and Art Cooley and Salisbury Mayor Jake Day in the annual painting of the Rotary Four-Way Test on a sidewalk in downtown Salisbury.