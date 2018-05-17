The colors are presented at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial during a previous year’s Memorial Day ceremony. Photo by Chris Parypa

BERLIN – The Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation invites the public to attend the annual Memorial Day ceremony honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The ceremony will be held Monday, May 28, at 11 a.m. at the memorial site on Route 589, between Cathell and Manklin Creek roads.

The ceremony will feature patriotic music and pageantry, honoring the service men and women who gave their lives for our freedoms. We will also honor our local Gold Star mothers and American Ex-POW’s. Mike Beatty, a veteran who is also known as DJ Batman, will be the Master of Ceremonies.

Music will be provided by Frank Nanna and the WWIITunes, featuring Todd Crosby. Randy Lee Ashcraft and the Delmarva Chorus will also perform.

Golf carts will be circulating from tent to parking lot for those needing some assistance. Guests should bring a lawn chair, as seating under the tent is limited. The ceremony will move to the Ocean Pines Community Center in the event of inclement weather.