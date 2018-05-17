BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team completed a rare season sweep of old rival Saints Peter and Paul in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship game last Friday with a decisive 11-5 win over the Sabres.

Worcester Prep’s storied history with Saints Peter and Paul includes a meeting in the ESIAC championship game for at least the last 11 straight years and the Mallards have now won six straight after last Friday’s 11-5 win over the Sabres at home. The Mallards’ win streak in the ESIAC final dates back to 2013.

Before Worcester’s six-game title run, Saints Peter and Paul won three straight from 2010 to 2012. Last year, Worcester beat the Sabres in the title game, 17-10, but typically the contests have been decided by one goal including several overtime championship games.

What was also remarkable this year was Worcester’s three-game sweep of Saints Peter and Paul. The Mallards beat the Sabres, 11-10, at home on April 23, followed by a 13-7 win on the road on May 2. Friday’s ESIAC championship win made it three straight for the Mallards this year and four overall against Saints Peter and Paul dating back to last season. The Worcester girls were 13-3 overall this season.