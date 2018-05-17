Competitors are pictured charging toward the ocean in a previous competition. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — The Delmarva District of the Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) has announced the dates for its 2018 Summer Surf Series with the first contest being held Saturday, May 26 on 30th Street in Ocean City. The contest will start at 8 a.m.

The Delmarva District of the ESA holds five amateur surf contests in Ocean City and Assateague each summer. Points accumulated during the 2018 Summer Surf Series allow surfers to qualify for a spot at the 2019 Mid-Atlantic Surfing Championships and ultimately the East Coast Championships.

“Our contests are a great place for surfers of all ages and levels to be introduced to surf competition,” said Laura Deeley Bren, co-director of the Delmarva District. “Delmarva has an incredibly supportive surf community that makes our contests a great place for families to share in the love of the sport.”

The 2018 Summers Surf Series is sponsored by K-Coast Surf Shop, Assateague Island Surf Shop, Chauncey’s Surf Shop, Malibu’s Surf Shop, East of Maui, Quiet Storm Surf Shop, Walk On Water Paddleboard Shop, Ocean Atlantic Surf Shop, Endless Summer Surf Shop, Burley Oak Brewing Co., Pablo’s Bowls, Ocean City Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation and Deeley Insurance Group.

The ESA is dedicated to the sport of amateur surfing, to the operation of a program of amateur competition for surfers of all ages and abilities, and to the establishment and preservation of free access to a clean shoreline and ocean environment. The association’s activities are organized into a total of 25 districts, which extend along nearly 2,000 miles of coastline. Stretching from Maine through the Gulf Coast of Florida, Alabama, and the Great Lakes, each district’s programs are developed and operated by a dedicated group of volunteer directors and staff. Several professional surfers got their start in the Delmarva ESA.

To sign up for a contest or to learn more about the Delmarva District of the ESA, visit www.delmarva.surfesa.org.