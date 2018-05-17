BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity softball team’s topsy-turvy season came to a close this week with a loss to Chesapeake-Anne Arundel in the 3A-East Section II title game.

The Seahawks were up and down all season, finishing with an even 9-9 record. Decatur started the season 3-0 and won five of its first six games. That stretch was followed by a four-game losing streak.

The Seahawks then ran off three more wins in a row to improve to 9-5 on the season. Down the stretch, Decatur lost its final four games to finish the regular season with a 9-9 mark.

When the 3A-East Region Section II brackets were released, Decatur was seeded fourth and earned a first-round bye. They drew a tough assignment in the second round with top-seeded Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, which went undefeated during the regular season. On Monday, the Cougars closed out the Seahawks with a 13-0 win.