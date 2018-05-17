Decatur Softball Eliminated From States

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity softball team’s topsy-turvy season came to a close this week with a loss to Chesapeake-Anne Arundel in the 3A-East Section II title game.

The Seahawks were up and down all season, finishing with an even 9-9 record. Decatur started the season 3-0 and won five of its first six games. That stretch was followed by a four-game losing streak.

The Seahawks then ran off three more wins in a row to improve to 9-5 on the season. Down the stretch, Decatur lost its final four games to finish the regular season with a 9-9 mark.

When the 3A-East Region Section II brackets were released, Decatur was seeded fourth and earned a first-round bye. They drew a tough assignment in the second round with top-seeded Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, which went undefeated during the regular season. On Monday, the Cougars closed out the Seahawks with a 13-0 win.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.