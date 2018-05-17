BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team dropped a tough one to Chesapeake-Anne Arundel on the road in the 3A-East Section II title game on Monday.

The Seahawks entered the 3A-East Section II regional as the third seed and faced familiar foe Bennett in the opening round last Friday. Decatur had lost to Bennett, 7-6, in a tight one just a little over a week earlier. Last Friday, however, the Seahawks exacted a little revenge, knocking the second-seeded Clippers out of the state playoffs with a tense 8-7 win on the road.

The win sent Decatur to the 3A-East Section II final on Monday against top-seeded Chesapeake on the road in Anne Arundel County. The Seahawks’ up-and-down season came to a close with a 13-9 loss to Chesapeake on Monday. When all was said and done, the season was a solid one for the young Seahawks.

Decatur struggled out of the gate a little with a 1-4 record against some of the top teams in the region. However, the Seahawks went on a nice run through the middle and end of the season, winning six of their last eight including the satisfying win over Bennett in the state regional playoffs last Friday and finished with an overall record of 7-7.